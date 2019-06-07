Check out individual debut photos of D1CE's Jung Yoo Joon + group's concept photo making film

Rookie boy group D1CE has now completed their series of 'Morning' version concept photos, ahead of their debut this July.



Today's final member Jung Yoo Joon boasts a chic expression in his individual cuts, dressed entirely in white like his fellow members from earlier this week. D1CE have also released a making film from their 'Morning' concept photoshoot, giving fans an in-depth look into how each teaser image was made!

Look forward to even more information on D1CE's debut, coming soon!