Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

4

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 15 days ago

Check out individual debut photos of D1CE's Jung Yoo Joon + group's concept photo making film

AKP STAFF

Rookie boy group D1CE has now completed their series of 'Morning' version concept photos, ahead of their debut this July. 

Today's final member Jung Yoo Joon boasts a chic expression in his individual cuts, dressed entirely in white like his fellow members from earlier this week. D1CE have also released a making film from their 'Morning' concept photoshoot, giving fans an in-depth look into how each teaser image was made!

Look forward to even more information on D1CE's debut, coming soon!

  1. Kim Hyun Soo
  2. Woo Jin Young
0 1,122 Share 56% Upvoted
Pentagon
Pentagon take on 90s pop on 'Immortal Song'
13 minutes ago   0   255
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
20 hours ago   7   1,501

allkpop in your Inbox