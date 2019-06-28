Idols who always nail their high notes

The K-Pop industry is filled with extremely talented vocalists. These artists simply give fans goosebumps when they nail their high notes. Check out some idols who manage to surprise with their high notes every single time.

Akdong Musician’s Suhyun

On her Youtube channel, Suhyun gave fans a look inside one of her karaoke sessions, where she absolutely killed all of the high notes.

EXO’s Chen

Chen truly showcases his amazing vocal capabilities in every song. One time, he even sang “Tears” in the original female key.

Ailee

Ailee is famous among not only fans but also other celebrities for her spot-on high notes, which she nails every single time.

NCT’s Taeil

Taeil absolutely kills it when it comes to high notes, especially in “Timeless” and “Chain.”

IU

IU’s high notes in “Good Day” are classic. She definitely showed fans that she’s a vocal queen!

Hyolyn

This is another no brainer – Hyolyn’s vocals are absolutely jaw-dropping, especially her high notes!

TVXQ’s Changmin

It's absolutely unbelievable how Changmin’s amazing vocal capabilities manage to surprise fans every single time.

Girls’ Generation's Taeyeon

Taeyeon is known for her excellent vocals, and her high notes truly shined in her single “I.”

UP10TION’s Sunyoul

Sunyoul’s high notes on Masked Singer made the audience and panel of judges think he was a female singer!









A pink’s Eunji

A pink's Eunji is famous for her high notes which are both powerful and emotional.

GFriend’s Yuju

Yuju’s high note in “Me Gustas Tu” is absolutely iconic and remains one of the best high notes in the industry.

Red Velvet’s Wendy

Wendy’s high notes in “Hit That Drum” are so effortless and clear that it surprises fans every single time.

VIXX’s Leo

Leo’s high notes are known for not only being extremely high but also having great emotional depth.

SHINee’s Jonghyun

Jonghyun will forever be the king among K-Pop vocalists. His high notes are simply unbeatable and irreplacable. RIP.