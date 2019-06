Park Bom will be lending her voice for OST Part.8 of ongoing KBS2 drama series, 'Perfume'.

The emotional ballad OST "I Do I Do" highlights Park Bom's signature, deep and rich vocals, serving as a romantic backtrack to the relationship development between the drama's Kim Min Gyu and Go Won Hee. The full OST will be out this July 1 at 6 PM KST.

Meanwhile, KBS2's 'Perfume' airs every Mondays and Tuesdays at 10 PM KST.