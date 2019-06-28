Kim Chung Ha says 'Snapping' is meant to show her swag and charisma

Kim Chung Ha appeared on the June 28 broadcast of 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' where she participated in some witty conversation and showed off her performance skills. Host Yoo Hee Yeol stated that she "had gone through a long training period but every song you release is successful."

Chung Ha stated that this was her first performance of the song given that her album released the day before the broadcast. She says she checks the rankings often and that "Snapping" is meant to show her swag and charisma. She then proceeded to kill it on stage with her first ever live performance of the song.







