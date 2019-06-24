Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Hara to perform at the 'TV Tokyo Music Festival 2019' this week

According to Japan's TV Tokyo on June 25, Hara will be performing at the upcoming 'TV Tokyo Music Festival 2019' taking place on June 26. 

The popular music festival began back in 2014, joining the ranks of various other Japanese music festival which come around on holidays throughout the year like 'The Music Day', 'Music Station Ultra Festival', and more. 

Other performers of the night include Kinki Kids, V6, Kanjani 8, KAT-TUN, AKB48, Koda Kumi, and more. Meanwhile, Hara recently signed on with Japanese label Production Ogi to resume her activities in Japan. 

Music can be healing for many people, maybe performing will help her along in her recovery.

So happy to see her doing well enough to get back to the stage, hopefully this will be the first performance of many to come.

People are different. Some deal with their stress/trauma by working.


This could be good for her psyche too because Japan always greets her warmly.

Kara is practically a Japanese icon.


It's not like there's anything for Hara in Korea, at least not from the public, though that's not through any fault of her own.

