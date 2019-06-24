Hara to perform at the 'TV Tokyo Music Festival 2019' this week

According to Japan's TV Tokyo on June 25, Hara will be performing at the upcoming 'TV Tokyo Music Festival 2019' taking place on June 26.

The popular music festival began back in 2014, joining the ranks of various other Japanese music festival which come around on holidays throughout the year like 'The Music Day', 'Music Station Ultra Festival', and more.

Other performers of the night include Kinki Kids, V6, Kanjani 8, KAT-TUN, AKB48, Koda Kumi, and more. Meanwhile, Hara recently signed on with Japanese label Production Ogi to resume her activities in Japan.

