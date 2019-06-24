Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

Lai Kuan Lin gets honest about the competitiveness of K-Pop + updates on his solo debut

AKP STAFF

In his latest interview with 'Allure' magazine in light of his chic fashion/fragrance pictorial, Wanna One's Lai Kuan Lin shared his honest thoughts about the competitive nature of the K-Pop industry, being a former contestant of survival program 'Produce 101' season 2 himself. 

While discussing his dreams of becoming a singer, the topic of competition among K-Pop idols came up. Regarding the topic, Lai Kuan Lin stated, "Right when I debuted as a member of Wanna One, two survival programs called 'The Unit' and 'MIXNINE' started airing. It made me think that I can't stop working hard, even for one minute. But on the other hand, such competitiveness allows all of us to grow and be better." 

What advice does Lai Kuan Lin have for current contestants on 'Produce X101'? "There are so many trainees who are much better than I was. I want to tell them that you're all doing great, and I'm cheering for you." 

Next, Lai Kuan Lin answered whether or not he wants to become a legal adult as soon as possible. "No," he said, "I want time to stop right where we are (Laughter). There's nothing that I really want to do once I become a legal adult. I just want to enjoy right now." 

Finally, The idol gave an update on the possibility of his solo debut. "I'm still debating on it," Lai Kuan Lin explained, "I want to make music which will be easy on the ears, but it's not easy. I am talking things over and preparing with some great staff behind me, so please wait just a little longer!" 

You can find Lai Kuan Lin's full interview and pictorial in the July issue of 'Allure'. 

i wonder if cube will make him debut in china considering that he would mare more there

