It seems like Hara is getting back on her feet and proceeding with her life.

The former KARA member is recovering from her recent suicide attempt and was recently seen on Production OGI's website! It looks like she signed a contract with them and will be pursuing further promotional and entertainment activities in Japan. She stated, "I want to do my best in Japan once again."

Best of luck to Hara! We hope to see her continue her career and stay happy and healthy.