News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 14 hours ago

IZ*ONE's Kang Hye Won feet smell like lavender?

Some idols have some unique and interesting talents that make us laugh!

IZ*ONE member Kang Hye Won appeared on the June 21 broadcast of 'My Little TV V2.'

Jung Hyung Don, who was also part of the broadcast, asked viewers to participate in a challenge in which they could compete with the hosts on screen. One of the challenges required contestants to pick up items... with their feet! The person who picks up the most objects with their toes would win the challenge.

Although Kang Hye Won lost the challenge after participating, one of the MC's gave her a unique compliment. Jang Sung Kyu, who was also in the particular segment, stated that Kang Hye Won's feet smelled like lavender!

Jung Hyung Don elicited more laughter telling Jang Sung Kyu to "cut the nonsense."

she needs more love <3

Jang Sung Kyu is trying very hard after leaving jtbc as an announcer, lol, he is complimenting idol groups with large fandoms and popular ones. to gain some fame. lol

