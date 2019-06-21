TWICE and BTS listed in the top 10 highest grossing artists in Japan for 2019

Hallyu is spreading everywhere and its prominence is especially seen in Japan!

The Oricon Total Sales Ranking revealed that both TWICE and BTS are in the top 10 highest ranking artists for music sales for the first half of 2019 in Japan! This includes album sales, digital downloads, DVDs, and any other product directly available for purchase.

TWICE currently holds the number 4 spot at 23 million dollars while BTS is ranked number 10 at 17.9 million dollars.

IZ*ONE is also recognized as one of the highest grossing rookie groups with a net of 4.8 million dollars.

Congratulations to the three groups!