Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 13 hours ago

TWICE and BTS listed in the top 10 highest grossing artists in Japan for 2019

Hallyu is spreading everywhere and its prominence is especially seen in Japan!

The Oricon Total Sales Ranking revealed that both TWICE and BTS are in the top 10 highest ranking artists for music sales for the first half of 2019 in Japan! This includes album sales, digital downloads, DVDs, and any other product directly available for purchase.

TWICE currently holds the number 4 spot at 23 million dollars while BTS is ranked number 10 at 17.9 million dollars.

IZ*ONE is also recognized as one of the highest grossing rookie groups with a net of 4.8 million dollars.

Congratulations to the three groups!

MidnightKpop513 pts 11 hours ago 0
11 hours ago

If you all think Twice's 23 million Japanese album and Fancy album sales in Japan is a lot, just imagine how much they got for the dome tour and I can't imagine how much more for merchandise sale they sold with the dome this year!

4

soum2,728 pts 13 hours ago 1
13 hours ago

Congratulations to all the 3 groups, but why are you forgetting SEVENTEEN? Album: #11 SEVENTEEN – You Made My Dawn: 169,703. Combined Single SEVENTEEN – Happy Ending: 273,288 points.

