The girls of (G)I-DLE have released the choreography practice clip for their latest comeback title track, "Uh-Oh"!

(G)I-DLE's "Uh-Oh" is a fusion, newtro boom bap genre, with girl-crush lyrics telling off two-faced people who don't seem interested at first, but come back later on to act friendly. Check out the girls' powerful and groovy, hip-hop infused choreography practice, below.