Seo Ji Hye in talks to star in drama 'Love's Crash Landing' with Hyun Bin & Son Ye Jin

Actress Seo Ji Hye is in talks to star in the upcoming drama 'Love's Crash Landing' with Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin.

On June 29, an insider revealed Seo Ji Hye received an offer to star in tvN's 'Love's Crash Landing', which would mark her return to dramas after the end of SBS's 'Heart Surgeons' in November of last year.



'Love's Crash Landing' will tell the story of a paraglider (played by Son Ye Jin) who experiences a sudden gust of wind and crash lands in North Korea, where she meets an expedition officer (Hyun Bin) who falls in love with her. Seo Ji Hye is in talks to play the expedition officer's fiancee, Seo Dan.



Stay tuned for updates.

