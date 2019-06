Gfriend just gave us a visual sensory overload by releasing the concept visual teaser for all their members for the group's upcoming mini-album, 'Fever Season.'

The concept seems to embody a very minimal and clean look, with tans and blacks taking the forefront of the outfits. The girls look mature and classically beautiful with dark brunette and black hair.

What do you think of this concept? Check out the rest of the photos below.