Stray Kids reveal another 'UNVEIL:TRACK' video teaser for song 'Side Effects'

Stray Kids has heightened anticipation for their upcoming mini-album, 'Clé 2 : Yellow Wood,' with another powerful video teaser.

The boys show fans a sneak peek at the choreography and audio of their song 'Side Effects.' The choreography is eye-catching and powerful, utilizing a large number of back up dancers to create a cool visual effect. The song itself is a hard-hitting and intense dance song that showcases the boys' charisma and stage presence.

Only 2 more days till the mini-album drops! Are you ready?