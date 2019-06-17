Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

95

37

Teaser
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 5 days ago

Stray Kids reveal another 'UNVEIL:TRACK' video teaser for song 'Side Effects'

AKP STAFF

Stray Kids has heightened anticipation for their upcoming mini-album, 'Clé 2 : Yellow Wood,' with another powerful video teaser. 

The boys show fans a sneak peek at the choreography and audio of their song 'Side Effects.' The choreography is eye-catching and powerful, utilizing a large number of back up dancers to create a cool visual effect. The song itself is a hard-hitting and intense dance song that showcases the boys' charisma and stage presence.

Only 2 more days till the mini-album drops! Are you ready? 

  1. Stray Kids
21 6,043 Share 72% Upvoted

12

ProducerMinSuga41 pts 5 days ago 8
5 days ago

Why does this article have more downvotes than upvotes? They are all extremely talented and have all put so much effort in all of their comebacks. Please respect their effort and hard work.

Share

8 more replies

6

La_Decay664 pts 5 days ago 0
5 days ago

OMG I'm so happy Side Effects is the title! That sound so cool!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,084
M COUNTDOWN CHART 2019.06.20
19 hours ago   7   1,439

allkpop in your Inbox