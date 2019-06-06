Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 26 to June 1

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from May 26 to June 1 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 44,930,544 Points

2. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 42,796,895 Points

3. Anne Marie - "2002" - 38,103,847 Points

4. BTS - "Boy With Luv" - 34,509,840 Points

5. Billie Ellish - "bad guy" - 33,592,801 Points

6. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate" - 32,013,701 Points

7. TWICE - "Fancy"" - 26,623,426 Points

8. Park Hyo Shin - "Goodbye" - 26,259,066 Points

9. WINNER - "AH YEAH" - 25,589,668 Points

10. Lee Hi ft. B.I - "NO ONE" - 24,597,586 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT 127 - 'WE ARE SUPERHUMAN'

2. AB6IX - 'B_COMPLETE'

3. YoonA - 'A Walk To Remember'

4. ONEUS - 'RAISE US'

5. GOT7 - 'Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity'

6. NCT 127 - 'WE ARE SUPERHUMAN (Kinho)'

7. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

8. THE BOYZ - 'Bloom Bloom'

9. Kim Jae Hwan - 'Another'

10. WINNER - 'WE'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"



4. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate"

5. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

6. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"



7. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"

8. Kassy - "The Day Was Beautiful"

9. MC The Max - "After You're Gone"

10. Ha Dong Kyun - "Please Love Her"



Source: Gaon

