Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

24

1

News
Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 16 days ago

Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for May 26 to June 1

AKP STAFF

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from May 26 to June 1 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 44,930,544 Points

2. Davichi - "Unspoken Words" - 42,796,895 Points

3. Anne Marie - "2002" - 38,103,847 Points

4. BTS - "Boy With Luv" - 34,509,840 Points

5. Billie Ellish - "bad guy" - 33,592,801 Points

6. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate" - 32,013,701 Points

7. TWICE - "Fancy"" - 26,623,426 Points

8. Park Hyo Shin - "Goodbye" - 26,259,066 Points

9. WINNER - "AH YEAH" - 25,589,668 Points

10. Lee Hi ft. B.I - "NO ONE" - 24,597,586 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. NCT 127 - 'WE ARE SUPERHUMAN' 

2. AB6IX - 'B_COMPLETE' 

3. YoonA - 'A Walk To Remember'

4. ONEUS - 'RAISE US'

5. GOT7 - 'Spinning Top: Between Security & Insecurity'

6. NCT 127 - 'WE ARE SUPERHUMAN (Kinho)'

7. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

8. THE BOYZ - 'Bloom Bloom'

9. Kim Jae Hwan - 'Another'

10. WINNER - 'WE'

< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1.  Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

3. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"


4. Jannabi - "For Lovers Who Hesitate"

5. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

6. Paul Kim - "Every Day, Every Moment"


7. Hwang In Wook - "I Wanna Get Drunk"

8. Kassy - "The Day Was Beautiful"

9. MC The Max - "After You're Gone"

10. Ha Dong Kyun "Please Love Her"

Source: Gaon

  1. AB6IX
  2. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
  3. Davichi
  4. YoonA
  5. GOT7
  6. B.I
  7. Jannabi
  8. Lee Hi
  9. NCT 127
  10. ONEUS
  11. Park Hyo Shin
  12. The Boyz
  13. TWICE
  14. Kim Jae Hwan
  15. WINNER
  16. GAON
  17. LIM JAE HYUN
  18. ANNE MARIE
  19. BILLIE ELLISH
2 4,249 Share 96% Upvoted

0

hiroonakamura573 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

lmao, anne-marie's song is actually CLIMBING the charts!

Share

0

TripleSThankKyu1,940 pts 16 days ago 0
16 days ago

NCT 127<3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
24 hours ago   55   51,728

allkpop in your Inbox