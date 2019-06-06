Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Oh Na Mi gushes over comedian Lee Seung Yoon's hot manager on 'Happy Together 4'

Comedian Lee Seung Yoon's attractive manager, Kang Hyun Suk, was a hot topic of discussion during a recent episode of 'Happy Together 4.' 

During a lively discussion, the MC's mentioned Kang Hyun Suk's good looks and his previous employment at a sports' apparel store. The guests, which included other comedians, openly agreed that Lee Seung Yoon's manager had always been known for his good looks. 

Comedian Oh Na Mi confessed that Kang Hyun Suk was so handsome that she couldn't get tired of looking at him. She also revealed that Kang Hyun Suk was openly popular among gagwomen (female comedians) and sold many items as a result.  

What do you think of this manager's visuals? 

