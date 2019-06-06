Yulhee criticized for her comments about leaving LABOUM

In a recent interview with 'International bnt,' Yulhee - former LABOUM member, wife to F.T. Island's Minhwan, and the mother of Jaeyul - revealed she has zero regrets about leaving her group and idol life. Yulhee also shared, "I was the one who actively approached (Minhwan) first."

Netizens criticized Yulhee for her remarks that are deemed to be "selfish" and "disrespectful" to LABOUM. Comments stated:

"She has no consideration for other members."

"The members said they found out about Yulhee's departure through news articles and they had a hard time for a while but Yulhee here saying she has no regrets on leaving lol She's so f*cking selfish."





"Does she think it's all good if she's happy by herself..?? What about the other members??"

"Wow.... I read the article and she never apologized to her members, not even once lololol"

"She's so selfish. She's talking with no thoughts for the members who she worked hard with and the fans who loved her."

Yulhee is receiving heavy criticism, especially since at the time of her departure from LABOUM, she announced to leave the entertainment industry as a whole, however, she has bee actively appearing on TV and also participating in photo shoots and more.



What are your thoughts on Yulhee's controversial interview?

