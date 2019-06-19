Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 3 days ago

D1CE's Park Woo Dam & Jo Yong Geun kick back in another set of debut concept photos

Upcoming boy group D1CE is beginning yet another series of debut concept teaser photos this week - 'Chillout' versions starting with Park Woo Dam and Jo Yong Geun

The 'Chillout' series marks D1CE's 4th set of debut concept photos, following their 'Morning' versions, 'Rest' versions, and 'Party' versions. While Park Woo Dam goes for a soft, delicate effect wearing a stylish shirt patterned with butterflies, Jo Yong Geun opts for a chic mood in a simpler outfit with a white shirt, nude slacks, and a gray tie. 

Look out for more of D1CE's 'Chillout' teaser photos coming this week, before their debut next month!

