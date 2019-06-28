Cube Entertainment executive reportedly in talks to join Kang Daniel's one-man label Konnect Entertainment

A Cube Entertainment executive is reportedly in talks to join Kang Daniel's one-man label Konnect Entertainment.



Earlier this month, Konnect Entertainment posted job openings for the agency, and it looks like they're actively searching and recruiting as well. On June 28, media outlets reported a Cube Entertainment executive had resigned to join Konnect, and he's already attended meetings with music distributors for Kang Daniel's solo debut.



However, Cube Entertainment clarified, "We heard about this. However, his resignation and transfer are not yet confirmed."



Kang Daniel is expected to make his solo debut in July. Stay tuned for updates.