News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cube Entertainment executive reportedly in talks to join Kang Daniel's one-man label Konnect Entertainment

AKP STAFF

A Cube Entertainment executive is reportedly in talks to join Kang Daniel's one-man label Konnect Entertainment.

Earlier this month, Konnect Entertainment posted job openings for the agency, and it looks like they're actively searching and recruiting as well. On June 28, media outlets reported a Cube Entertainment executive had resigned to join Konnect, and he's already attended meetings with music distributors for Kang Daniel's solo debut.

However, Cube Entertainment clarified, "We heard about this. However, his resignation and transfer are not yet confirmed."

Kang Daniel is expected to make his solo debut in July. Stay tuned for updates.  

  1. Kang Daniel
  2. CUBE ENTERTAINMENT
  3. KONNECT ENTERTAINMENT
jess_null85 pts 51 minutes ago 0
51 minutes ago

Please, accept me toooo Ceo Kang.

Eunbean850 pts 58 minutes ago 2
58 minutes ago

I dont understand anything, CUBE to join Konnect or Kang to join CUBE? or wtf is happning?

