Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from June 28th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On today's episode, Kim Chung Ha returned with "Snapping", and (G)I-DLE came back with "Uh-Oh".



As for the winners, BTS and Red Velvet were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Zimzalabim". Congrats to Red Velvet!



Other performers included: Seventeen, ITZY, Choi Won Myeong x Kei, Cosmic Girls, Stray Kids, IZ*ONE, TXT, Red Velvet, N.Flying, ASTRO, The Boyz, Ha Sung Woon, Park Ji Hoon, Leo, ATEEZ, SF9, fromis_9, and Lovelyz.



Watch the performances below!



WINNER:







COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha







COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE







Seventeen







ITZY







Choi Won Myeong x Kei







Cosmic Girls







Stray Kids







IZ*ONE







TXT







Red Velvet







N.Flying







ASTRO







The Boyz







Ha Sung Woon







Park Ji Hoon







Leo







ATEEZ







SF9







fromis_9







Lovelyz







