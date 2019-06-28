Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from June 28th 'Music Bank'!

AKP STAFF

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, Kim Chung Ha returned with "Snapping", and (G)I-DLE came back with "Uh-Oh".

As for the winners, BTS and Red Velvet were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Zimzalabim". Congrats to Red Velvet!

Other performers included: SeventeenITZY, Choi Won Myeong x Kei, Cosmic Girls, Stray Kids, IZ*ONE, TXT, Red Velvet, N.Flying, ASTRO, The Boyz, Ha Sung Woon, Park Ji HoonLeo, ATEEZ, SF9, fromis_9, and Lovelyz.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


===

COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha


==

COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE


===

Seventeen


==

ITZY


==

Choi Won Myeong x Kei


==

Cosmic Girls


==

Stray Kids


==

IZ*ONE


==

TXT


==

Red Velvet


==

N.Flying


==

ASTRO


==

The Boyz


==

Ha Sung Woon


==

Park Ji Hoon


==

Leo


==

ATEEZ


==

SF9


==

fromis_9


==

Lovelyz


===

N.Flying's Aladdin cosplay is just too amazing! and i really enjoyed Stray Kids' cover of Fancy, that song sounds good sung by men too

Hope the kpopies are happy now. RV does not have enough haters, huh??

