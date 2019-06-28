Red Velvet win #1 + Performances from June 28th 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!
On today's episode, Kim Chung Ha returned with "Snapping", and (G)I-DLE came back with "Uh-Oh".
As for the winners, BTS and Red Velvet were the nominees, but it was Red Velvet who took the win with "Zimzalabim". Congrats to Red Velvet!
Other performers included: Seventeen, ITZY, Choi Won Myeong x Kei, Cosmic Girls, Stray Kids, IZ*ONE, TXT, Red Velvet, N.Flying, ASTRO, The Boyz, Ha Sung Woon, Park Ji Hoon, Leo, ATEEZ, SF9, fromis_9, and Lovelyz.
Watch the performances below!
WINNER:
COMEBACK: Kim Chung Ha
COMEBACK: (G)I-DLE
Seventeen
ITZY
Choi Won Myeong x Kei
Cosmic Girls
Stray Kids
IZ*ONE
TXT
Red Velvet
N.Flying
ASTRO
The Boyz
Ha Sung Woon
Park Ji Hoon
Leo
ATEEZ
SF9
fromis_9
Lovelyz
