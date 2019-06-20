Check out first still cuts + first set of teaser clips for MBC's 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'!

Here's your first load of visual explosions, ahead of the premiere of MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung'!

In 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', actress Shin Se Kyung and ASTRO's Chan Eun Woo test their chemistry as the Joseon dynasty's first ever female historian Goo Hae Ryung, and the dynasty's second prince with a secret, Lee Rim.



Judging by still cuts from their first filming set above, Shin Se Kyung and Cha Eun Woo appear to be an ordinary woman and man in the Joseon era. However, once you watch the drama's first and second teasers below, you can see that Shin Se Kyung's character Goo Hae Ryung is possibly the most outspoken and rebellious woman of her age, and Cha Eun Woo's character Lee Rim has a hidden plot up his sleeve!

Look forward to 'Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung', premiering on MBC this July 17 at 8:55 PM KST!