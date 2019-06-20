EXO's Chanyeol & Sehun go for a refreshing swim ahead of their unit debut in 'W'

EXO's Chanyeol and Sehun, getting ready to make their unit debut this summer, went for a refreshing swim in their 'W Korea' cover pictorial!

In addition to going for a dive in a cool, outdoor pool to capture the essence of summer, Chanyeol and Sehun also took on chic high-fashion concepts, maintaining their professionalism throughout multiple photoshoots. In their interview, the duo opened up about their upcoming unit debut as Chanyeol said, "This was the largest amount of music work I've ever done since I started working in this industry, these past few months. I wanted to allow people to listen to music which made us happy. But we are still proud of the musical quality."

Sehun also added, "Whenever we release albums, we consider our fans to be the #1 priority. However, we carry certainty that our music will reach past our fans and also touch the public."







Look forward to Chanyeol x Sehun's upcoming unit debut this July, and also find their full 'W Korea' pictorial in the magazine's July issue!



