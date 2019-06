D1CE's Woo Jin Young and Kim Hyun Soo are rocking, clean, stylish business attires in their latest set of debut teaser photos - 'Chillout' versions.

Following 'Chillout' version images of fellow members Park Woo Dam and Jo Yong Geun yesterday, Woo Jin Young and Kim Hyun Soo pull off similar, but at the same time unique moods, changing up their facial expressions from curious to aloof.

Stay tuned for more of D1CE's 'Chillout' version teasers, coming soon.