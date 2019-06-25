BTS's Jimin voted 'Best Idol' for 3rd week of June

BTS's Jimin has been voted the 'Best Idol' for the third week of June.



Netizens voted for the 'Best Idol' from June 17 to the 23rd, and Jimin grabbed 1st place with 95,122 votes out of 275,109. Though Kang Daniel took the title of 'Best Idol' for 70 weeks straight from February 2 of 2018 to June 2 of 2019, the BTS member has broken the former Wanna One member's streak.



Kang Daniel still took 2nd place, however, BTS member V took 3rd, BTS's Jungkook came in 4th, and BTS's Jin came in 5th. In 6th place was Ha Sung Woon, 7th was Park Woo Jin, 8th was Park Ji Hoon, 9th was Kim Jae Hwan, and in 10th place was BTS's J-Hope.



Congrats to Jimin!