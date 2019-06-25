Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Fans worried after Red Velvet's Irene hurts herself avoiding photographers

Fans are worried after Red Velvet's Irene was seen accidentally hurting herself trying to avoid photographers.

In clips recently shared online, Irene can be seen being escorted by a bodyguard and wearing her hat low. It seems she didn't see a truck's side view mirror as she ran into it head on and is seen holding her face in pain or surprise afterwards. 

Fans are currently worried about her possible injury, and they're also expressing anger that the photographers moved closer to her after she hurt herself. Netizens commented, "That must've hurt," "Oh my world. I wonder if she got a bruise," "I know that feeling... The pain is one thing, but the embarrassment is another," and more.

You can see the incident in the clip below.

shikey20 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

it can happen, fans need to relax ,for a sec i though the van was actually moving and hit her

13

Soyeonnie155 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I'm a fan, but people are too dramatic. I thought it was something serious, like the van hit her or something.

