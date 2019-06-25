Actress Go Jun Hee reportedly in final stages of signing with C-JeS Entertainment

Actress Go Jun Hee is reportedly in the final stages of signing with C-JeS Entertainment.



Despite earlier reports Go Jun Hee is in talks with 8D Entertainment, new reports say the actress is in talks to sign with C-JeS Entertainment.



As previously reported, she left YG Entertainment this past February amid rumors she was involved in Seungri's KakaoTalk controversy, which she personally denied. Go Jun Hee is currently still taking legal action against netizens spreading malicious rumors about her speculated involvement in Seungri's scandal.