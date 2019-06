BTS is coming to the big screens with another documentary film - 'Bring The Soul: The Movie'!

In 'Bring The Soul: The Movie', the members of BTS will be getting together just one day after the final concert of their European tour in Paris for the 'Love Yourself' encore tour series, sharing their personal thoughts and feelings with fans.

Limited screening of the film premieres globally this August 7! Will you be watching 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' in theaters?