Seolhyun is ready for summer and so are we!

The famous AOA member posted a series of sweet photos of herself on her personal Instagram account on June 17th. The idol star is wearing a summery blue dress and smiling shyly while covering her face from the bright summer sun. She seems to be having a great time in Sweden and is also seen laughing brightly with fellow member Jimin.

Seolhyun is currently filming for JTBC's 'My Land.'