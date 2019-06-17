Ji Suk Jin's single is charting high on Chinese music charts

Ji Suk Jin's popularity in China is ridiculously high!

The entertainer recently appeared on JTBC's 'Take Care of My Refrigerator' on the June 17 broadcast with his friend of 28 years, Kim Su Yong. Ji Suk Jin shocked everyone by revealing that he released a single in China.

Although no one in Korea seemed to know about it, Ji Suk Jin revealed that the song rose to 6th place on major Chinese music charts within 3 days. Apparently, Ji Suk Jin was one place above SHINee, although he humbly admitted that it was because SHINee's song was released earlier and had been on the charts for a longer period.

Ji Suk Jin became popular in China due to his appearance on popular variety show 'Running Man.'