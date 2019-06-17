Netizens notice a strange jinx in the 'Produce 101' seasons

There is a strange jinx occurring in the 'Produce 101' seasons that netizens are wondering will happen again this season as well.

Netizens noticed that all the trainees that were chosen by the center for the first round of evaluations were always chosen to debut in the final group. The centers themselves were also always chosen to debut in the final group.

Although this tradition was not present in the first season of the show, starting from the second season, netizens noticed that trainees Kim Daehwi, Ha Sungwoon, Miyawaki Sakura, and Lee Chaeyeon all debuted. This season, the two trainees are Koo Jung Mo and Song Dong Pyo.

What do you think of this jinx? Do you think it will continue to this season?