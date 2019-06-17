Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Netizens notice a strange jinx in the 'Produce 101' seasons

There is a strange jinx occurring in the 'Produce 101' seasons that netizens are wondering will happen again this season as well. 

Netizens noticed that all the trainees that were chosen by the center for the first round of evaluations were always chosen to debut in the final group. The centers themselves were also always chosen to debut in the final group.

Although this tradition was not present in the first season of the show, starting from the second season, netizens noticed that trainees Kim Daehwi, Ha Sungwoon, Miyawaki Sakura, and Lee Chaeyeon all debuted. This season, the two trainees are Koo Jung Mo and Song Dong Pyo.

What do you think of this jinx? Do you think it will continue to this season?

Secretninja3121,326 pts 5 days ago
5 days ago

I think you need to specify that the first trainee the center selects during the first evaluation ends up in the final group. Because the way you have it written: “all the trainees that were chosen by the center for the first round of evaluations were always chosen to debut in the final group.” Makes it sound like the entire team (aka the advengers team) ends up in the debut group, which is not true. Also, since this didn’t happen in the first season and we don’t know if it will happen this season (since rankings change all the time), there’s only 2 seasons that actually follow this trend so I don’t think it’s enough to call it a “jinx”.

You know what a real jinx of PD101 is? The trainee who chose to sit in the #1 seat the first day in that big pyramid room, the the trainee sitting in that seat when the MC walks in and the mentors are introduced, that trainee never makes it to the finale, thus not making the final group. And this rings true since season 1:

S1 Heo Chanmi- placed 26th

S2 Jang Moonbok- placed 27th

S3 Park Seoyoung-placed 55tH

This season: Yoon Seobin- left the show

WannaBlink-84 pts 5 days ago
5 days ago

sorry but its lee dae hwi

