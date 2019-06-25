Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Actress Go Jun Hee rumored to be in talks with 8D Entertainment after leaving YG Entertainment

Actress Go Jun Hee is reportedly in talks to sign with 8D Entertainment.

Go Jun Hee left YG Entertainment this past February amid rumors she was involved in Seungri's KakaoTalk controversy, which she personally denied. On June 25, one insider revealed, "Go Jun Hee is about to sign on with 8D Entertainment's WIP. She's preparing for activities."

However, 8D Entertainment has denied the reports, clarifying, "The reports of an exclusive contract are false." The agency added they had a meeting with Go Jun Hee, but they did not discuss a contract. 8D Entertainment's WIP is home to Kim Woo SungKim Min JungYoo In Young, and Park Shin Ah

In related news, Go Jun Hee is currently still taking legal action against netizens spreading malicious rumors about her speculated involvement in Seungri's scandal.

hohliu
1 day ago

She is better off leaving YG since scandals broke. She made the right decision to sue her accusers and rumour mongers. I hope she can move forward soon.

mamley_quartey
1 day ago

Pity- anyone from that company signing for another agency would go for dirt cheap- two a penny, unless you are massively talented and acknowledged actor/tress- kiss all exclusive contracts goodbye!

