Actress Go Jun Hee rumored to be in talks with 8D Entertainment after leaving YG Entertainment

Actress Go Jun Hee is reportedly in talks to sign with 8D Entertainment.



Go Jun Hee left YG Entertainment this past February amid rumors she was involved in Seungri's KakaoTalk controversy, which she personally denied. On June 25, one insider revealed, "Go Jun Hee is about to sign on with 8D Entertainment's WIP. She's preparing for activities."



However, 8D Entertainment has denied the reports, clarifying, "The reports of an exclusive contract are false." The agency added they had a meeting with Go Jun Hee, but they did not discuss a contract. 8D Entertainment's WIP is home to Kim Woo Sung, Kim Min Jung, Yoo In Young, and Park Shin Ah.



In related news, Go Jun Hee is currently still taking legal action against netizens spreading malicious rumors about her speculated involvement in Seungri's scandal.