News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 2 days ago

Park So Dam in talks to join all-female cast version of 'Three Meals a Day'

AKP STAFF

According to reports on June 25, actress Park So Dam is currently in talks to join the cast of a new season of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day'!

Park So Dam's label Artist Company responded, "She has received an offer for 'Three Meals a Day' and is considering it." Previously, it was reported that the 8th season of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' would be returning with an entirely female cast. Actresses Yeom Jung Ah and Yoon Se Ah, who worked together on JTBC's 'SKY Castle', are also in talks to be part of the new female 'Three Meals a Day'. 

Meanwhile, Park So Dam recently appeared in director Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite'. 

Lucy154
2 days ago

Is going to be great that we can see her again. I miss her

