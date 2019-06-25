Kwanghee assures fans he's gained weight

Kwanghee assured fans he's gained weight.



After his military discharge, the ZE:A member surprised fans and more by revealing his slimmer look. On the June 25th installment of 'Cultwo Show', Kwanghee shared what he's been up to, saying, "I'm doing a number of different shows these days, and I've gone overseas a lot for filming. I vacationed, and I filmed. I think I was able to heal a lot after going overseas."

On his weight, he said, "I've eaten a lot these days, and I gained around 5kg (11 pounds). I went from 50kg (110 pounds) to 55kg (121 pounds). A lot of people told me to gain weight, so I gained 5kg in 6 months."

