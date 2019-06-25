Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej

Kwanghee assures fans he's gained weight

Kwanghee assured fans he's gained weight. 

After his military discharge, the ZE:A member surprised fans and more by revealing his slimmer look. On the June 25th installment of 'Cultwo Show', Kwanghee shared what he's been up to, saying, "I'm doing a number of different shows these days, and I've gone overseas a lot for filming. I vacationed, and I filmed. I think I was able to heal a lot after going overseas."

On his weight, he said, "I've eaten a lot these days, and I gained around 5kg (11 pounds). I went from 50kg (110 pounds) to 55kg (121 pounds). A lot of people told me to gain weight, so I gained 5kg in 6 months."

shikey20 pts 1 day ago 1
1 day ago

the strange thing is that most idol that come out from the military tend to be out with more muscle or with some healty weight gain (considering that they dont do any stupid diet there) ,but in his case he come out so thin that either he is naturally like that or the army really stressed him out badly

hiroonakamura585 pts 9 hours ago 0
9 hours ago

good for him. but truthfully,55 kg is too little too for his height. at least 60 kg

