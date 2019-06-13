Actor Lee Won Geun enlists as a conscripted police officer today

Actor Lee Won Geun has enlisted as a conscripted police officer today, June 13.

His label Yoo Born Company confirmed to media outlets that he wished to enlist privately, and so they did not reveal the date, time, or location of his enlistment. Before beginning his duties as a conscripted police officer, the actor will undergo his 5-week basic training.

Meanwhile, Lee Won Geun debuted as an actor in 2012 through MBC's 'The Moon That Embraces The Sun'. Most recently, he appeared in drama 'Jugglers'.

