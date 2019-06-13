Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

35

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 days ago

Actor Lee Won Geun enlists as a conscripted police officer today

AKP STAFF

Actor Lee Won Geun has enlisted as a conscripted police officer today, June 13. 

His label Yoo Born Company confirmed to media outlets that he wished to enlist privately, and so they did not reveal the date, time, or location of his enlistment. Before beginning his duties as a conscripted police officer, the actor will undergo his 5-week basic training. 

Meanwhile, Lee Won Geun debuted as an actor in 2012 through MBC's 'The Moon That Embraces The Sun'. Most recently, he appeared in drama 'Jugglers'.

  1. misc.
2 3,701 Share 88% Upvoted

1

She_her_her124 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

Hwaiting!

Share

0

rosette93435 pts 9 days ago 0
9 days ago

ohhh he's gonna looks so cool🤩 fighting!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,290

allkpop in your Inbox