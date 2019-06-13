TVXQ's Yunho reveals he's trying to gain back the weight he lost while preparing for his solo debut



On June 13, TVXQ's Yunho made a guest appearance on SBS Love FM radio program, 'Kim Sang Hyuk, DinDin's Oppa's Radio'!

During this broadcast, DJs DinDin and Kim Sang Hyuk asked, "The icon of passion Yunho must also have his own struggles. What's something you hate doing?" Yunho answered, "For me, I struggle to wake up in the morning. I've shown it on broadcast before too, but that's why I wake up in the morning and dance. I feel that I can enjoy my day more that way."

Next, DinDin commented, "You probably lost weight while preparing for your solo album." Yunho admitted, "Yes, I lost some weight. I lost about 3~4 kg, and ended up at 65 kg at one point. Right now, I'm trying to gain it back."

Regarding his solo debut title track "Follow", Yunho also relayed, "I made adjustments to my title track 16 times. I threw the company into a state of chaos because of this. But it is a song where the most charming point is in the percussion sounds. The music that I've showcase before was passionate and hot, but this track has a cooler side, and the mood of the beat is what makes it. I watched the 'Avengers' recently and worked in some motifs from the different heroes and their charms into the track."

Have you listened to Yunho's solo debut mini album 'True Colors' yet?