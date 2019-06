Rookie boy group ATEEZ will finally be bringing an authentic fan sign experience to New York City!

Partnering up with MyMusicTaste, ATEEZ will hosting a fan sign event this July 7 in the New York City area for 100 lucky fans who purchase their 3rd mini album, 'Treasure EP.3: One To All'.

For additional details on how you can be chosen to attend ATEEZ's 1st ever U.S. fan sign event, visit here!