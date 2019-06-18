Jin Hua learns more about childcare + changes daughter's diaper in subway on 'Flavour of Wife'





Jin Hua received a lesson on how difficult childcare is on the June 18 broadcast of 'The Flavour of Wife.'

Jin Hua who was originally looking forward to some rest time and hanging out with his friends was tasked with taking care of his daughter when his wife Ham So Won had to abruptly attend a meeting. He took his daughter with him and realized caring for a baby in public was not easy!

After laboriously going down the stairs of the subway, Jin Hua realized that he had to change his daughter's diaper. While in a state of panic realizing that he had to go up the stairs to reach the bathroom again, with the help of a kind bystander who recognized him, Jin Hua manages to change his daughter's diaper.

Due to her help, Jin Hua was able to make to see his friends.