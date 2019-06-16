So Ji Sub and Jo Eun Jung purchase 5 million USD luxury villa in exclusive ‘Hannam The Hill’ neighborhood

According to a report by Sky Edaily, So Ji Sub purchased a 5 million USD luxury villa in November of last year. Reportedly, So Ji Sub toured houses together with his girlfriend Jo Eun Jung and the brokers were under the impression that they intend to use the residence as a newlywed home.

The villa is in the ‘Hannam The Hill’ neighborhood which is known as one of the most expensive places to live in Korea. The 91 pyeong (approx. 3200 square feet) home was purchased entirely in cash.