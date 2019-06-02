2AM's Changmin transformed 80s funk into a modern ballad on the June 8th installment of 'Immortal Song'.



For the Kim Hak Rae special of 'Immortal Song', Changmin covered Kim Hak Rae' most famous track "Heya Heya", which was originally released in 1986. The 2AM member impressed with his vocals and playful rendition of the song.



In the end, Changmin took the final win with 421 points. He thanked fans on social media, saying, "Thank you. I'll work harder at least for my fans who are cheering me on."



Check out Changmin's cover of "Heya Heya" and the original below!