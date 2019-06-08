Cao Lu reveals the funny secret behind her name change

Cao Lu told viewers of MBC's 'Hunmenjungeum' the funny reason behind her name change.



On the June 8th, Cao Lu revealed her actual name wasn't Cao Lu at all but Jo Lu, saying, "People call me Oh Lu. My name is Oh Lu, but my last name isn't Cao. I can't use my actual name. My actual last name is Jo." She added, "My name is actually Jo Lu," revealing her name means premature ejaculation in Korean.



She continued, "I had to debut, but to say, 'I'm a fan of Jo Lu,' would be weird. I was looking for a pretty pronunciation, so I went with Cao Lu." The whole studio laughed excluding g.o.d's Park Joon Hyun, who asked, "What does Jo Lu mean? Why am I the only one who doesn't know?" to which host Kim Sung Joo said, "I'll let you know later. It's not something you should yell out like that."



Did you know the secret behind Cao Lu's name?