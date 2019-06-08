Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

47

10

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 14 days ago

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk reveals fellow soldier expressed interest in little sister Suhyun

AKP STAFF

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk revealed a fellow soldier expressed interest in his little sister Suhyun.

On the June 8th episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', brother-sister duo Akdong Musician featured as guests along with idol star Jeon So Mi, and they discussed Chanhyuk's time in the military. The duo expressed, "We felt a lot more affection for each other during the time we were apart."

The 'Knowing Brothers' asked, "Were there any soldiers who came in after you that expressed interested in your little sister," and Suhyun said, "I never heard about it." Her brother responded, "There was a soldier who came after me that said that my sister Suhyun was pretty, yes." 

In related news, Chanhyuk was recently officially discharged from his military service. He's also stated a new Akdong Musician release is coming soon.

  1. Akdong Musician
  2. Suhyun
  3. Chanhyuk
7 26,439 Share 82% Upvoted

8

orangemaster291 pts 14 days ago 1
14 days ago

Suhyun is really pretty especially when she smile.

Share

1 more reply

3

hohliu6,156 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

He will likely only intro the most suitable for his sister...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
23 hours ago   55   51,594

allkpop in your Inbox