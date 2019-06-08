Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk reveals fellow soldier expressed interest in little sister Suhyun

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk revealed a fellow soldier expressed interest in his little sister Suhyun.



On the June 8th episode of JTBC's 'Knowing Brothers', brother-sister duo Akdong Musician featured as guests along with idol star Jeon So Mi, and they discussed Chanhyuk's time in the military. The duo expressed, "We felt a lot more affection for each other during the time we were apart."



The 'Knowing Brothers' asked, "Were there any soldiers who came in after you that expressed interested in your little sister," and Suhyun said, "I never heard about it." Her brother responded, "There was a soldier who came after me that said that my sister Suhyun was pretty, yes."



In related news, Chanhyuk was recently officially discharged from his military service. He's also stated a new Akdong Musician release is coming soon.