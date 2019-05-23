VIXX's Leo, Ken, Hongbin, & Hyuk renew their contracts with Jellyfish Ent. + Ravi to maintain partnership for group promotions

On May 24, Jellyfish Entertainment released an official statement regarding the contract renewals of the label's first and oldest idol group, VIXX.

"Hello. This is Jellyfish Entertainment.



With a firm background in our long history of unchanging loyalty and trust, VIXX members Leo, Ken, Hongbin, and Hyuk have renewed their exclusive contract with our label. We plan to do our best by not withholding any of our fullest support toward these members in both their group and individual promotions, becoming a sturdy foundation for them.



As for member Ravi, he has decided to establish his own, independent label which matches his preferred musical direction after a lengthy discussion with the label as well as the VIXX members, whom he has maintained a lasting friendship with since before his debut; regarding VIXX's promotions, Ravi plans to continue a musical partnership with Jellyfish so that he may remain a part of VIXX, a group he has been with for the past 7 years.



All of this was only possible due to the unchanging support, love, and affection from fans toward Leo, Ken, Hongbin, and Hyuk, and we also plan to discuss the N's contract renewal with him once he has completed his mandatory military service.



Jellyfish plans to work closely with Leo, Ken, Hongbin, and Hyuk as well as with Ravi who will continue his group promotions with us to protect the identity of VIXX, and we also plan to create opportunities for the group to meet with domestic fans within this year through various activities.



Furthermore, we will utilize upgraded, well-organized systems to ensure that Leo, Ken, Hongbin, and Hyuk's spectrum of activities can broaden, and we plan to provide our fullest support to them not only in VIXX's promotions but also in each of their individual strengths and musical skills, in the hopes that they can continue to grow as global stars.



Thank you."



Congratulations to Leo, Ken, Hongbin, and Hyuk for renewing with Jellyfish Entertainment, as well as to Ravi for the establishment of his own label!