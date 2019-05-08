8 Boyfriend songs to listen to after their disbandment

On May 17, Starship Entertainment officially announced that Boyfriend would be disbanding, much to the dismay of many K-Pop fans. On May 26, 2011, Boyfriend debuted with their single “Boyfriend,” and since then, they have attracted tons of fans all over the world. Take the time to honor Boyfriend’s 8 meaningful years in the K-Pop industry with 8 of their songs.
Boyfriend
My feelings for you won’t change
We belong to this world, I’ll never let you go
Don’t worry, don’t cry, you’re my girl
My my world, don’t you believe in me?
Witch
You know that I can’t leave you
Just like a boomerang that always comes back
No matter how hard you throw it
Obsession
You’re like glass, I’m afraid you’ll break.
I’m nervous I can’t take my eyes off you.
Janus
I may be smiling right now but I’m trying to hold it in
I’m strongly clutching my two hands
You’re being deceived when I’m saying that I’m fine
I am shedding all my tears behind your back
I’ll Be There
So right then, just stop and wait
I will hurry and catch up to you
I will find you, please wait for me
Right now at that place, oh please
I Yah
I’m almost there, going to you
If I couldn’t have you, I wouldn’t have wanted you from the start
Just a little more, please, please
I have no one but you, I only have you
Don’t Touch My Girl
Your eyes that only looked at me
Your man who fell for your eyelashes
You know the way back, I’m right here
Bounce
Tell me who is in your hand
I’ll take out my hidden card
Time and luck are on my side,
Show me
