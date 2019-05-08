8 Boyfriend songs to listen to after their disbandment

On May 17, Starship Entertainment officially announced that Boyfriend would be disbanding, much to the dismay of many K-Pop fans. On May 26, 2011, Boyfriend debuted with their single “Boyfriend,” and since then, they have attracted tons of fans all over the world. Take the time to honor Boyfriend’s 8 meaningful years in the K-Pop industry with 8 of their songs.

Boyfriend

My feelings for you won’t change

We belong to this world, I’ll never let you go

Don’t worry, don’t cry, you’re my girl

My my world, don’t you believe in me?

Witch

You know that I can’t leave you

Just like a boomerang that always comes back

No matter how hard you throw it

Obsession

You’re like glass, I’m afraid you’ll break.

I’m nervous I can’t take my eyes off you.

Janus

I may be smiling right now but I’m trying to hold it in

I’m strongly clutching my two hands

You’re being deceived when I’m saying that I’m fine

I am shedding all my tears behind your back

I’ll Be There

So right then, just stop and wait

I will hurry and catch up to you

I will find you, please wait for me

Right now at that place, oh please

I Yah

I’m almost there, going to you

If I couldn’t have you, I wouldn’t have wanted you from the start

Just a little more, please, please

I have no one but you, I only have you

Don’t Touch My Girl

Your eyes that only looked at me

Your man who fell for your eyelashes

You know the way back, I’m right here

Bounce

Tell me who is in your hand

I’ll take out my hidden card

Time and luck are on my side,

Show me