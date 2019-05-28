Kim Jin Woo installs a door lock to prevent Song Min Ho from coming into his room

Song Min Ho and Kim Jin Woo talked about being housemates.

On the May 28 airing of JTBC's 'Idol Room,' MC Defconn asked, "I heard Kim Jin Woo and Song Min Ho are housemates but they just met for the first time in 3 months. Is this true?"







Song Min Ho replied, "It's true," and revealed, "Hyung even installed a door lock on his door." Kim Jin Woo explained, "We just couldn't see each other because our night and day are switched." As for the door lock, Kim Jin Woo said, "I installed it because the lamp in my room disappeared."

Song Min Ho said, "My art studio was so dark so I carefully entered hyung's room and asked if he's using that lamp." He denied stealing Kim Jin Woo's lamp, stating, "Everything he said (about his lamp disappearing) is not true. I bought a lamp myself on the internet."