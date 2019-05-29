Noir have revealed the track list for their 3rd mini album 'Abyss'.
Noir's upcoming album features their title track "Doom Doom", "Diamond", and "Hello". As you can see in the teaser image below, it looks like the rookie idol group are returning with a dark, shadowy concept.
Check out Noir's track list below!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
11
4
Posted by24 days ago
Noir reveal 'Abyss' track list for comeback
Noir have revealed the track list for their 3rd mini album 'Abyss'.
1 1,269 Share 73% Upvoted
Log in to comment