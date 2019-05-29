Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Noir reveal 'Abyss' track list for comeback

AKP STAFF

Noir have revealed the track list for their 3rd mini album 'Abyss'.

Noir's upcoming album features their title track "Doom Doom", "Diamond", and "Hello". As you can see in the teaser image below, it looks like the rookie idol group are returning with a dark, shadowy concept.

Check out Noir's track list below!

  1. Noir
  2. DOOM DOOM
Ricu2,305 pts 24 days ago 0
24 days ago

I love dark concepts. I'm looking forward to this, NOIR! ^^

