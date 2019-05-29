Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

SJ Label clarifies Kangin's upcoming web drama is not official comeback

SJ Label has clarified Kangin's upcoming web drama is not an official comeback.

On May 29, the trailer for Kangin's web drama 'What Happened to Mirae' was released, and SJ Label stated, "The producers sent a casting offer, so he's appearing. Currently, he has no new project planned, and there's no other official comeback activity planned." As for Super Junior's expected comeback, the agency responded, "Though we're planning a new comeback album for the second half of the year with Super Junior as a whole. The exact comeback time and number of members have yet to be decided."

'What Happened to Mirae' also marks Kangin's first project in 3 years since his DUI and hit-and-run incident in May of 2016. The web series is premiering on YouTube on May 31 KST.

trogdorthe8th
24 days ago

Translation: "This is a soft test we're doing to see how much fans still do or don't hate him. We figured something as small as a basic web drama wouldn't cause too much commotion, but would pull just enough attention so we can gage whether or not adding him back to the group would basically sink this ship. Carry on."

Also, where the hell is Sungmin? Out of everyone I feel like he's suffered enough and long since paid his dues to the delusional fans that essentially put him on a permanent hiatus.

Azure_Aurora
24 days ago

The question is, will SJ include Kangin and Sungmin in their comeback? I'm a delusional fan of ot13, and nowadays SJ means more or less 6 people. It's hard to watch.

