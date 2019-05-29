SJ Label clarifies Kangin's upcoming web drama is not official comeback

SJ Label has clarified Kangin's upcoming web drama is not an official comeback.



On May 29, the trailer for Kangin's web drama 'What Happened to Mirae' was released, and SJ Label stated, "The producers sent a casting offer, so he's appearing. Currently, he has no new project planned, and there's no other official comeback activity planned." As for Super Junior's expected comeback, the agency responded, "Though we're planning a new comeback album for the second half of the year with Super Junior as a whole. The exact comeback time and number of members have yet to be decided."



'What Happened to Mirae' also marks Kangin's first project in 3 years since his DUI and hit-and-run incident in May of 2016. The web series is premiering on YouTube on May 31 KST.