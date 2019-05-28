NCT Dream's Jeno under fire for his 'xenophobic' behavior towards Chenle

NCT Dream's Jeno is being criticized for his rudeness toward a foreign member Chenle.



During a recent live airing, Chenle, a Chinese member of NCT Dream, read the game direction out loud for the group. The idol with his intermediate Korean skills read the directions very slowly and also fumbled with a few words. While listening to Chenle, Jeno pounded his chest as if he's greatly frustrated with Chenle's poor Korean.

Fans claimed Jeno's rude behavior to be xenophobic. In an online community, a fan stated, "Jeno, this is not right. Even if you're kidding, who pounds their chest like that and gets frustrated when someone's talking... NCT needs to be more careful about xenophobia. It's upsetting to see (foreign members) getting more and more afraid to speak Korean."





Many agreed and commented, "I'm a fan and Jeno did wrong this time," "Don't protect Jeno on this. I'm a fan and I think it was wrong for him to do that," "SM needs to educate if they want to create global idols. NCT fans have even directly mentioned xenophobia to them...Chinese members understand when Korean members stutter in China. They're in the same group. They need to help each other."





Watch the controversial part from the live broadcast below. What are your thoughts on Jeno's behavior?