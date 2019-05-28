Rookie group OnlyOneOf's Junji says BTS Jungkook's vocals touched him the most

Junji of the new boy group OnlyOneOf expressed admiration for BTS' Jungkook.



On May 28, OnlyOneOf held the showcase for their debut album '...(don't point jump).' At the event, each member named EXO's Kai, Taemin, Jay Park, and more as their role models. Junji mentioned Jungkook, and said, "I watched many of BTS Jungkook sunbaenim's videos. I've studied various types of vocals and tones but he touched me the most."

The MC asked him to share a message to Jungkook. To this, Junji said, "Jungkook sunbaenim, I want to meet you so bad. I watched so many of your videos. I really want to meet you."



Meanwhile, OnlyOneOf just made their debut with double title tracks "Time Leap" and "Savanna."



