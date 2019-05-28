Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 24 days ago

Rookie group OnlyOneOf's Junji says BTS Jungkook's vocals touched him the most

Junji of the new boy group OnlyOneOf expressed admiration for BTS' Jungkook.


On May 28, OnlyOneOf held the showcase for their debut album '...(don't point jump).' At the event, each member named EXO's KaiTaeminJay Park, and more as their role models. Junji mentioned Jungkook, and said, "I watched many of BTS Jungkook sunbaenim's videos. I've studied various types of vocals and tones but he touched me the most." 

The MC asked him to share a message to Jungkook. To this, Junji said, "Jungkook sunbaenim, I want to meet you so bad. I watched so many of your videos. I really want to meet you."

Meanwhile, OnlyOneOf just made their debut with double title tracks "Time Leap" and "Savanna."

CherryJk11 pts 24 days ago
24 days ago

Jungkook is a very good choice of role model or influence especially when it comes to his voice. The kid has that universal/international sound you don't hear in Kpop that touches people's heart all across the globe. Good choice Mister!

MyEuphoria993 pts 24 days ago
24 days ago

He's a wonderful singer, whose soft sweet voice can truly touch your heart with his emotional delivery. I hope we don't have to wait too long for him to release his own song. Until then I'll just have Euphoria on repeat.

