Kai has taken over a 'Gucci' show, as well as Twitter with style.

On May 28, the EXO member attended the 'Gucci' show in Rome. In a navy suit matched with a thick choker and ankle boots, Kai stole the spotlight with his chic appearance.

Fans are going wild at Kai's fabulous look, making #KAI_GUCCI20 trend #1 in Korea.

Check out photos and videos of stylish Kai below. Isn't he stunning?

190529 voguetaiwan IG #KAI_GUCCI20

Super close up 😍😍 that lil smirk 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Y84yiHKF6T — baekxyㅅ🦋 (@syixy) May 28, 2019