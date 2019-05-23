Ma Dong Suk's label refutes that the actor's marriage announcement to Ye Jung Hwa is not official

On May 24, actor Ma Dong Suk's label Big Punch ENT spoke up in response to a flood of media inquiries after the actor's surprise comment during the '2019 Cannes Film Festival'.

Back on May 23, during a press meeting with the cast of his film 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil', Ma Dong Suk commented, "I plan to get married next year. I wanted to do it this year, but my schedule was too full."

However, according to Big Punch ENT, "Ma Dong Suk and his girlfriend Ye Jung Hwa have not made their marriage plans official yet. It's just that he wants to get married as soon as possible if situations allow it, but his comment was not in relation to any specific plans. Currently, Ma Dong Suk is maintaining a good relationship with Ye Jung Hwa. But they have not solidified any marriage plans, and once they do, we will notify the press through an official statement."





Meanwhile, Ma Dong Suk's girlfriend Ye Jung Hwa is known as a model/fitness coach.