Ma Dong Seok reveals he plans to marry Ye Jung Hwa next year!

Ma Dong Seok, 48, and Ye Jung Hwa, 31, have marriage plans!

On May 23, the actors and director of 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' attended an event in part of the '2019 Cannes Film Festival.'

To the Korean press, Ma Dong Seok made a surprise announcement, stating, "I wanted to get married this year but it got pushed to next year because of my busy schedule."





He also shared, "Director Kim Yong Hwa told me to get married fast if I want to have kids. I've been hearing all things about having children from director Kim Yong Hwa lately."

Back in 2016, Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung confirmed they're dating.