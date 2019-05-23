Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by yckim124 30 days ago

Ma Dong Seok reveals he plans to marry Ye Jung Hwa next year!

Ma Dong Seok, 48, and Ye Jung Hwa, 31, have marriage plans!

On May 23, the actors and director of 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil' attended an event in part of the '2019 Cannes Film Festival.'

To the Korean press, Ma Dong Seok made a surprise announcement, stating, "I wanted to get married this year but it got pushed to next year because of my busy schedule."


He also shared, "Director Kim Yong Hwa told me to get married fast if I want to have kids. I've been hearing all things about having children from director Kim Yong Hwa lately."

Back in 2016, Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung confirmed they're dating

randomd00d352 pts 29 days ago 1
29 days ago

To me, this man is oddly attractive idek why lmao
Congrats~!!

DramaDramaDrama1 pt 29 days ago 0
29 days ago

I like Ma Dongseok as actor but I'm observing the rare trend of famous boyfriends 'retiring' their girfriends from their carreers (So Jisub, Ma Dongseok).

It's better keep the carreer as way to selfprotect women independence.

